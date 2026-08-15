Bizzare Scenes! Yashasvi Jaiswal RUN OUT After Terrible Mix Up With KL Rahul During IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in extraordinary fashion after a mix-up with KL Rahul during India’s clash against Sri Lanka, with both batters ending up at the bowler’s end. India opted to bat first after captain Shubman Gill won the toss in Galle. The openers, Jaiswal and KL Rahul got the visitors off to a fine start on a good batting wicket, before a confusion ended Jaiswal's stay at the crease.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bizarre incident unfolded in the 11th over when Rahul pushed a delivery outside off towards the right of the bowler and initially set off for a run before appearing to hesitate. At the other end, Jaiswal stumbled after colliding with the diving bowler, leaving both batters stranded at the same end and allowing Sri Lanka to complete the run-out.

Jayasuriya quickly swooped on the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who completed the dismissal after a brief hesitation. Jaiswal was unable to make his ground and walked back after scoring 32 off 37 balls, with his innings including five fours and no sixes. It was an unfortunate end to Jaiswal’s stay at the crease and a moment that gave Sri Lanka a valuable boost.

Read Also Independence Day 2026: Team India Hoists Tricolour In Galle Ahead Of 1st Test Against Sri Lanka

Jaiswal scored 32 off 37 balls, hitting five fours in his innings. It was an unfortunate end to his stay at the crease as the confusion between the two batters handed Sri Lanka a wicket. The dismissal also gave Sri Lanka a boost after a chaotic passage of play.