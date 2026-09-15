Pune Job Scam: CEO Among 5 Booked For Duping 38 Youths Of Over ₹77 Lakh

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Pune: Five persons, including the CEO of Creative Web Solution, have been booked for allegedly cheating 38 young men and women of more than ₹77 lakh by promising them high-paying jobs and collecting money in the name of securing employment.

The accused have been identified as company CEO Ankush Wankhede alias Ashish Rahate, chief manager Tejashree Khatal, human resources officer Prasanna Padmakarrao Ambekar, and Sagar Suresh Shelar and Manasi Mangesh Shelar. A 39-year-old woman has lodged a complaint at the Chaturshringi police station.

According to police, Wankhede had established Creative Web Solution on ITI Road in Aundh. The company allegedly offered lucrative salary packages to job seekers and demanded 30 per cent of the promised package as payment. The complainant was allegedly made to pay ₹2.58 lakh, while 38 candidates collectively paid around ₹75.13 lakh, taking the total amount involved in the complaint to more than ₹77 lakh.

The candidates were allegedly made to work for around four months but were not paid their salaries. About two weeks ago, the company was allegedly shut down suddenly, and Wankhede and the other key persons named in the complaint reportedly went missing.

After allegedly suffering financial losses and mental distress, the affected candidates approached the police around two weeks ago. Following a preliminary inquiry, the Chaturshringi police registered a case against the five accused.

Uttam Bhajnawale, Senior Police Inspector of Chaturshringi Police Station, told the Free Press Journal that police had started recording statements from the victims after receiving the complaint.

“So far, nearly 40 victims have been identified. However, the number could increase. We will soon detain the accused and take appropriate action. The matter is under investigation,” he said.