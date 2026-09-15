Pune: Doctor Allegedly Duped Of ₹1.97 Crore On Promise Of ₹7 Crore Hospital Donation; Eight Booked | AI

Pune: A 38-year-old cardiologist from Pune was allegedly duped of ₹1.97 crore by a group of eight people who promised to secure a ₹7 crore donation for a hospital trust. The suspects allegedly collected money from the doctor on various pretexts, including expenses for the travel and accommodation of representatives who were purportedly going to inspect the hospital.

The suspects have been identified as Rishikesh Gosavi of Pune, Ganesh Arun Thange of Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district, Abhishek Suryawanshi of Pune, Mohammad and Neetu Singh of Mumbai, Terez Vij of Bengaluru, Sheikh of Delhi and an unidentified person.

According to police, the alleged fraud took place between June and September 2026 at a hospital in Camp and an office in Market Yard.

The complainant, who resides in Shaniwar Peth, works as a consultant at several hospitals. According to his complaint, an acquaintance introduced him to the suspects, claiming that they could arrange donations for his hospital trust.

The suspects allegedly told the doctor that they could arrange a donation of ₹7 crore for the trust. They subsequently claimed that representatives from Delhi and Bengaluru would visit the hospital for an inspection and asked the doctor to bear their travel and accommodation expenses.

The suspects allegedly continued demanding money by giving various reasons and collected a total of ₹1.97 crore from the doctor. However, despite receiving the money, they allegedly failed to arrange the promised donation.

The doctor realised that he had allegedly been cheated and approached Market Yard police with a complaint.

Police have registered a case against all eight suspects and launched an investigation. Police Sub-Inspector Gadgade is conducting the probe.