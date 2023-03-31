Ranjit Naiknavare elected as new President of CREDAI Pune Metro |

Pune builder Ranjit Naiknavare has been elected unopposed as the president of the Pune division of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Pune Metro. The CREDAI is the apex body for private Real Estate developers in India.

In the recently held meeting of the managing committee, Naiknavare was elected as the president. On April 1, Ranjit Naiknavare will take over as chairman from outgoing chairman Anil Farande. His tenure as President will be for two years.

Who is Ranjit Naiknavare?

Ranjit Naiknavare has been in the construction business for over two decades and is the director of Naiknavare Developers Private Limited, a construction company. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Mumbai University. Along with this, he has also completed post-graduate education in the field of Structural Engineering and an MBA i.e. Master in Business Administration in Finance from America. He is involved in many social and charitable works.

Other office bearers

Amar Manjrekar, Manish Jain, Aditya Javadekar, Rajesh Chaudhary, Vinod Chandwani, and Arvind Jain have been elected as Vice Presidents of CREDAI Pune Metro, while Ashwin Trimal and Tejraj Patil have been elected as Secretary and Co-Secretary respectively.

IP Inamdar will be the new treasurer of the association. Kapil Gandhi has once again been given the responsibility of the public relations department. Along with this, Akhil Agarwal will handle RERA-related issues and Manish Kaneria will deal with environment-related issues on behalf of the organization.

Builder JP Shroff, Sanjay Deshpande, Akhil Agarwal, Manish Kaneria, Santosh Karnawat, Satish Agarwal, Sapna Rathi, Ketan Ruikar, Dilip Mittal, Anup Zamtani, Siddharth Murthy, Puneet Oswal, Abhishek Bhatevra, Vasant Kate, Ishan Magar, Kapil Trimal were selected as a member of the managing committee.

CREDAI-Pune Metro

The CREDAI-Pune Metro is an Association of Builders and Promoters of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area. It was established in 1982 and since then it is operating for the promotion of the Real Estate Sector in the region for the benefit of its members. It has a membership of 500 plus members consisting of leading Promoters and Builders of Pune and PCMC which accounts for about 70% of the construction activities in the Pune Metro area.

