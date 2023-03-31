 Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

The Right to Information is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens' right to information.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees | PMPML

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) organized a workshop to inform its employees about the Right to Information Act (RTI) 2005 on Friday. 

On this occasion, Vivek Jadhwar presented a comprehensive and detailed analysis of various provisions and sections of the RTI Act 2005. The Right to Information is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens' right to information.

The PMPML is the public transport bus service provider for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. 

At present, more than 2000 PMPML buses ply on Pune roads out of which 991 buses are of PMPML while private contractors provide 1098 buses.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML starts bus from Shewalewadi to Alandi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Pune's Gulzar Shaikh selected as team's coach for Asian Women's Softball Championship

Pune to get weather radar for information about extreme weather events

Pune to get weather radar for information about extreme weather events

MP Girish Bapat's demise: Will Pune see another by-poll?

MP Girish Bapat's demise: Will Pune see another by-poll?

Smelling capacity affected in COVID-19 patients: IISER Pune's Study

Smelling capacity affected in COVID-19 patients: IISER Pune's Study