Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) organized a workshop to inform its employees about the Right to Information Act (RTI) 2005 on Friday.

On this occasion, Vivek Jadhwar presented a comprehensive and detailed analysis of various provisions and sections of the RTI Act 2005. The Right to Information is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens' right to information.

The PMPML is the public transport bus service provider for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

At present, more than 2000 PMPML buses ply on Pune roads out of which 991 buses are of PMPML while private contractors provide 1098 buses.

