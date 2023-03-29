Pune: PMPML starts bus from Shewalewadi to Alandi | PMPML

After a consistent demand from passengers, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started bus from Shewalewadi to Alandi

The number of the bus is 200 and it has a frequency of 4 hours. The bus route has been opened for passenger service from Wednesday. The travel distance is 36 kilometres and the ticket is 45 rupees.

On March 23, The buses on three new routes - Shivajinagar-Shimla office to Dange Chowk, Balewadi stadium/Mhanlunge Phata to Katraj and Radha chowk to Chikali.

At present, more than 2000 PMPML buses ply on Pune roads out of which 991 buses are of PMPML while private contractors provide 1098 buses.