Rains lash Pune, fire brigade gets tree fall, flood calls

Pune: Heavy rains lashed Pune for over an hour on Friday with fire brigade officials stating that several calls about uprooted trees as well as water-logged roads and complexes were received from the public.

The official said calls came in from areas like Kothrud, Karvenagar, Erandwane, Nal Stop, Law College road and some parts of Kalyaninagar. Light to moderate rains and thunder is likely in the area over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Pune, Maharashtra’s second largest city, and adjoining areas had received heavy rain on September 25-26 which left over 20 people dead.

Thunderstorm, light rain forecast for Mumbai: The IMD also predicted occurrence of thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Raigad districts in the day. In its advisory issued at 9 am, the IMD also said that the thunderstorms will be accompanied by strong surface wind reaching at 40 km per hour in gusts. “The monsoon is in a withdrawal mode,” an IMD official said.

The IMD has also predicted partly cloudy sky over Mumbai with the possibility of light rain in city and suburbs. It predicted a maximum of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 25°C over the next 24 hours.