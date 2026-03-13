Pune's Unopened Projects: ₹1 Crore Vegetable Market At Balewadi's Sai Chowk Remains Shut 3 Years After Completion | Sourced

Despite spending nearly Rs 1 crore under the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) initiative, the vegetable market constructed at Sai Chowk in Balewadi continues to remain unused even three years after its completion.

Residents highlighted that the facility was built to organise the selling of vegetables and reduce footpath encroachment and roadside vending. However, it has not been opened for public use even after completion. As a result, vendors continue to sell vegetables along the roadsides, leading to congestion and inconvenience for both commuters and residents.

The delay has also raised questions about the utilisation of public funds. Residents have pointed out that a fully constructed market building worth nearly Rs 1 crore has been lying idle for years without any clear explanation from the civic administration.

In the past, members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), along with the Jayesh Murkute Social Foundation, had also staged a protest demanding the immediate opening of the market. During the protest, they criticised the administration, alleging that crores of rupees are being spent on infrastructure that is ultimately left unused.

Ashish Kotamkar, Secretary, Balewadi Welfare Federation, said, “For the past three years, the construction of the vegetable market has been completed. The project was carried out under the PSCDCL with the aim of fostering urban development. These projects were completed and transferred to PMC. Besides, the Smart City could not complete certain projects due to insufficient funds, and those projects were also transferred to PMC. This vegetable market remains non-operational because it is now under PMC, and to make it operational, they will require extra funds. Both agencies are playing the blame game, and the people of Balewadi are the ones who are suffering. The market should be made operational.”

Vandana Chaudhary, an active resident of Balewadi, said, “Even after completion, the mandai remains unused, turning into a free pass for nuisance activities. Taxpayers’ money has gone to waste as these structures lie abandoned, while temporary farmer markets continue to encroach on footpaths. At night, the site attracts boozers who leave behind alcohol bottles, and it has also become a dumping ground for waste. Meanwhile, at Sai Chowk, the adjacent plot to the bhaji mandai has been turned into an unauthorised garbage collection point by PMC. This towering eyesore is not only unsightly but also causes serious inconvenience to nearby societies and Balewadi residents.”

Rubina Acharya, Chairman, Prima Domus Housing Society in Balewadi, said, “A permanent, functional bhaji mandai in Balewadi is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It provides an organised, hygienic and accessible space for vendors and residents, while reducing footpath encroachment and traffic chaos. Permanent vegetable markets are the true reflection of the Smart City vision: modern, citizen-friendly public amenities that bring convenience to residents and dignity to vendors. PMC should make this structure functional without delay.”

Sunil Galankar, Secretary, Nandan Spectra Balewadi, said, “Taxpayers’ money is getting wasted. The mandai should be opened immediately, licensed, and local vegetable vendors should be allotted stalls. The unused premises are being misused by anti-social elements due to the lack of proper security and maintenance. Operationalising the infrastructure created with public funds would provide relief to vendors as well as residents.”

NCP leader Baburao Chandere added, “We have raised this issue many times, and it has been just one month since the PMC elections, so the mandai will be made operational very soon. We have taken up the matter with higher authorities as well.”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried contacting the Additional Commissioner of PMC, but did not receive any response.