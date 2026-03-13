Pune Crime: Man Beaten To Death With Wooden Bat After Confronting Youth Over Minor Girl’s Harassment In Dhayari | Representative Image

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden bat after he confronted a youth over harassing a minor girl in the Dhayari area of Pune.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Prashant Habib (28), a resident of Radhika Royal Society, Barangani Mala, Dhayari. His brother Prathamesh Prashant Habib (26) has lodged a complaint at Nanded City Police Station, following which police have registered a case against Aditya Umap.

The incident took place around 10 pm on March 11 near Dalvi Wadi Phata on DSK Road in Dhayari.

According to police, Vishal Habib ran a tailoring business at Busy Land Building in Sadashiv Peth. He usually left home around 10 am and returned around 10 pm on his motorcycle.

About 15 days ago, one of his relatives had called Vishal and his father Prashant Habib, stating that their 16-year-old daughter was being harassed by Aditya Umap. The relative had requested Vishal to speak to the youth and warn him.

Vishal obtained Umap’s mobile number and, about a week ago, called him, asking him not to trouble the minor girl again. During the call, an argument reportedly broke out between the two.

On March 11, Vishal had left home for work as usual. When he did not return home by 10 pm, his mother tried calling him on his mobile phone.

Later, police informed the family that Vishal had met with an accident and had been taken to Sinhagad Hospital for treatment.

Doctors later informed the family that Vishal had suffered a severe blow to his face and had died due to serious injuries.

When his brother Prathamesh visited the spot of the incident, Vishal’s motorcycle was found parked there with blood stains around it. Pieces of a broken wooden bat were also found at the scene.

Based on these findings, the family suspected that Vishal was assaulted and murdered by Aditya Umap after he confronted him over the alleged harassment of the minor girl.

Nanded City Police Station has registered a murder case and is investigating the matter. However, the accused is absconding.