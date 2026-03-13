Pune: Parents' Body Welcomes PMC's Decision To Start 8 CBSE & 10 E-Learning Schools, Urges Administration Not To Privatise Them

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Mahaparents Parents Association has welcomed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to start eight CBSE schools and 10 e-learning schools to improve the quality of education in municipal schools across the city. The association said the move could significantly benefit students from economically weaker sections studying in PMC-run schools.

In a letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, the association congratulated the civic administration for taking steps to enhance educational standards in municipal schools. It also appreciated the PMC’s decision to allocate Rs 68 crore in the current financial year for school infrastructure and repairs, stating that the funding will help improve facilities for students.

The association, however, emphasised that improving the quality of education will largely depend on the appointment of qualified teachers capable of teaching the CBSE curriculum. It urged the administration to give priority to recruiting competent teachers and strengthening school facilities to ensure that the academic standards of municipal schools improve.

At the same time, the parents’ body expressed concern over the possibility of municipal schools being handed over to private institutions. The association urged the PMC not to adopt build-operate-transfer models or long-term agreements with private educational institutions or organisations to run these schools.

The letter also pointed out that just as some municipal hospitals have been given to private entities to operate on a contractual basis, similar steps should not be taken with municipal schools. If such a decision is taken, the association warned that parents may be forced to launch protests against the administration.

According to the association, PMC is fully capable of running its schools effectively, and the funds used for education come from the taxes paid by the citizens of Pune. It stated that using public funds to strengthen education for underprivileged students would benefit the city and its future generations.

Read Also Padma Shri Scientist Dr Pramod Kale To Be Felicitated At Savitribai Phule Pune University

The Mahaparents Parents Association also urged the civic administration to implement the decision to start CBSE and e-learning schools at the earliest so that students from poor and needy families can access better educational opportunities.