Padma Shri Scientist Dr Pramod Kale To Be Felicitated At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Pune: Eminent space scientist Dr Pramod Kale, a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Aryabhata Award of the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), will be felicitated at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on March 14.

The felicitation will be organised by the National Centre for Science of Communications (NCSC) in association with SPPU’s Department of Physical Sciences, the ISRO Space Technology Cell, and the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai. The event will coincide with a day-long seminar titled “Space Science, Applications and National Development.”

Dr Kale is regarded as one of India’s most respected space scientists, known for his leadership, mentorship, and contributions to institution building. Over the years, his work has played a significant role in strengthening India’s space programme and promoting the use of space technology for societal development.

According to Suhas Naik-Satam, Chief Executive of NCSC, the conference aims to commemorate Dr Kale’s contributions to space science, applications, science communication and institution building. The event will bring together leading scientists, academicians, policymakers, students and science communicators to discuss the evolution of India’s space programme and explore its future direction.

Dr Kale had a long association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and served as the Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC). During his tenure, he played a key role in advancing satellite-based communication, remote sensing and the integration of space technology in governance, communication systems and resource management across the country.

Apart from his scientific achievements, Dr Kale is widely respected for mentoring young scientists and promoting collaborative research and scientific integrity within institutions.

The seminar will feature several distinguished speakers including Dr Tirtha Pratim Das, Director, Space Science Programme at ISRO Headquarters; Dr Siddhivinayak Barve, Chairman, NCSC; Dr Chandrasekhar Marathe, Secretary, NCSC; Prof Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University; representatives from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune; Dr Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad; Dr Ayantika Dey Choudhury, Senior Scientist at IITM Pune; Dr A. D. Shaligram, Convenor of the ISRO Space Technology Cell at SPPU; and Dr S. D. Sartale, Head of the Department of Physics at SPPU, among others.