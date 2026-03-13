Pune Muslims Hold March On Al-Quds Day In Support Of Palestinians - PHOTOS & VIDEOS | FPJ Photo

Members of the Muslim community in Pune organised a march on Friday to mark Al-Quds Day, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and raising their voice against alleged atrocities in Palestine.

The march was organised by the Wilayat Youth Council and took place between 2 pm and 4 pm.

They said Al-Quds Day is observed every year on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan by Muslim communities across the world to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and to call for peace and justice.

During the march, the organisers said, "We condemn the alleged atrocities taking place in Palestine and oppose terrorism."

The participants also expressed their grief over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

They alleged the war has resulted in crisis of fuel, including LPG gas cylinders and rising prices of petrol, diesel and CNG fuels.

"We are against the dictatorship of a powerful country. We urge our government to intervene," they added.