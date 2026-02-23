Pune City Traffic Police Introduces ‘Trafficure’ Software To Monitor Real-Time Congestion - All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

The Pune City Traffic Police has introduced an advanced traffic management software named ‘Trafficure’, developed with the support of Google Maps and in collaboration with L&T India. The initiative aims to make traffic regulation in Pune more efficient and data-driven.

Through the Trafficure system, real-time information regarding traffic congestion and slow-moving traffic on major as well as internal city roads will now be available to traffic authorities. The software features an independent alert mechanism that enables traffic police personnel to promptly reach congestion points and take immediate corrective action.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, said the system also facilitates monitoring of the average speed of vehicles across the city and helps in identifying and analysing the causes of traffic bottlenecks. More than 550 road segments across Pune have been mapped and divided for detailed observation and management.

During a 45-day pilot study conducted between January and February 2026, the average vehicular speed across city roads was recorded at 26.8 km per hour.

The previously recorded data analysis (weekly, monthly or annually) through the software will assist in identifying recurring congestion patterns and implementing targeted measures to improve traffic flow and increase average speeds on specific road stretches.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune Police, said the initiative regarding the software was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "An MoU was signed with Google. The use of this advanced system is expected to reduce traffic congestion, minimise travel time for commuters, and ensure smoother vehicular movement across the city. As per the trial, roads in certain areas, including Wagholi, Kalepadal, Kondhwa and Sinhagad, have been found to be the most congested, and accordingly, steps will be taken to curb these issues," he added.

With this innovative technological intervention, the Pune City Traffic Branch hopes to effectively address the city’s growing traffic challenges and provide safer, more efficient transportation services to citizens.