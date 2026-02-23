 Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His Constituency
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His Constituency

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His Constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole said that these projects, valued at approximately ₹1.40 crore, would improve essential infrastructure and bring meaningful relief to residents across the area

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His Constituency | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune’s Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, has inaugurated development works worth ₹1.40 crore in his constituency.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening, Shirole wrote, “Today, multiple development works across Shivajinagar were inaugurated and initiated, marking another step forward in strengthening local infrastructure.”

Read Also
Pune: BJP's Shrinath Bhimale Elected Unopposed As Standing Committee Chairman
article-image

“At Vishrambag Housing Society, Senapati Bapat Road, the bhoomipujan for road concreting was performed to improve durability and commuting comfort. In Model Colony, beautification works at Lakaki Lake were inaugurated to enhance public spaces and community engagement. At Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Police Station, a new waiting area was inaugurated, along with the bhoomipujan for internal asphalting works to upgrade civic facilities,” he added.

Shirole further said that these projects, valued at approximately ₹1.40 crore, would improve essential infrastructure and bring meaningful relief to residents across the area.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Sandhya Vipul Doshi Elected Chairperson Of BMC's Improvement Committee
Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Sandhya Vipul Doshi Elected Chairperson Of BMC's Improvement Committee
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Skill Development Models At ITE, Signs MoUs In Singapore To Boost UP's Workforce
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Skill Development Models At ITE, Signs MoUs In Singapore To Boost UP's Workforce
'Zero Civic Sense...': Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Trolled For Applauding His Wicket In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match | VIDEO
'Zero Civic Sense...': Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Trolled For Applauding His Wicket In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match | VIDEO
Gaudium IVF IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2 At 1.95x, First Fertility Services Firm To Go Public
Gaudium IVF IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2 At 1.95x, First Fertility Services Firm To Go Public
Read Also
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Likely To Be Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall...
article-image

In another X post, the Shivajinagar MLA said that the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana has been successfully launched at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, operated by the Khadki Cantonment Board.

“The scheme is already providing significant relief to thousands of patients across the Khadki region, ensuring that economically weaker sections receive access to quality and affordable healthcare. I congratulate all officials and stakeholders who have contributed to the effective implementation of this initiative,” he added.

Follow us on