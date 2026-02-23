Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His Constituency | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune’s Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, has inaugurated development works worth ₹1.40 crore in his constituency.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening, Shirole wrote, “Today, multiple development works across Shivajinagar were inaugurated and initiated, marking another step forward in strengthening local infrastructure.”

“At Vishrambag Housing Society, Senapati Bapat Road, the bhoomipujan for road concreting was performed to improve durability and commuting comfort. In Model Colony, beautification works at Lakaki Lake were inaugurated to enhance public spaces and community engagement. At Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Police Station, a new waiting area was inaugurated, along with the bhoomipujan for internal asphalting works to upgrade civic facilities,” he added.

Shirole further said that these projects, valued at approximately ₹1.40 crore, would improve essential infrastructure and bring meaningful relief to residents across the area.

In another X post, the Shivajinagar MLA said that the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana has been successfully launched at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, operated by the Khadki Cantonment Board.

“The scheme is already providing significant relief to thousands of patients across the Khadki region, ensuring that economically weaker sections receive access to quality and affordable healthcare. I congratulate all officials and stakeholders who have contributed to the effective implementation of this initiative,” he added.