Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Likely To Be Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic Within 48 Hours

Sharad Pawar | X @PTI_News

Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, on Monday said NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar’s health was stable and that he would be discharged from the hospital in the next 48 hours.

Grant said, “Mr Pawar is doing very well. His condition is absolutely stable. In the next 48 hours, he will be going home. There is no complication, and he is progressing extremely well. All the reports are very good. All the reports have come normal. Pawar Sahib will go home the day after tomorrow. Everything is stable. Nothing to worry about.”

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the private hospital in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration.

NCP-SP Working President and Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, shared the health update.

“We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune, for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” Sule wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pawar was admitted to the same hospital in Pune on February 9 and was discharged on February 14, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

The hospital had, in a statement, said that the medical team had advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.