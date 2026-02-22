Pune: Drunk Husband Stabs Wife After She Tries To Protect Son Near Laxmi Chowk In Hinjawadi | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident stemming from a domestic dispute, a man attempted to kill his wife by stabbing her in the stomach in Pune’s Hinjawadi IT Park area. The incident occurred on Saturday (21st February) around 11:30 AM in the Lakshmi Chowk locality.

The accused, identified as Mahendra Sopan Kamble (35), a resident of Lakshmi Chowk, Hinjawadi, has been arrested. The injured wife filed the complaint at the Hinjawadi Police Station.

Hinjawadi Police have booked the accused under the BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

According to the police, Mahendra was in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident and was verbally abusing and physically assaulting their son. The reason behind this is currently unknown, but police officials said that this was a recurring thing.

When his wife intervened to stop the fight, Mahendra became enraged. The wife asked him to stop beating and abusing their son, but he told her to stay out. Police said that as the wife wouldn't stop, the accused picked up a kitchen knife from the table and, shouting "I will finish you off," stabbed her in the stomach.

The wife sustained serious injuries in the attack. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hinjawadi. The Hinjawadi Police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.