Pune: Fake ISRO Scientist Dupes Women On Matrimonial Sites; IT Engineers Among Victims - Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking case has come to light in Maharashtra where a serial fraudster impersonated a scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and duped women by making false promises of marriage. Two cases have recently been registered against him with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, while police said two additional cases have also been registered in the Mumbai area.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Patil, aka Adarsh Prashant Mhatre (a resident of Lower Parel, Mumbai, and a native of Alibaug, Raigad). A woman in her late 20s who works as a software engineer filed a case against him at the Chinchwad Police Station.

In the case registered at Chinchwad Police Station, accused Jayesh Patil has been booked under the BNS sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) and section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act of 2000. Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, in India, criminalises cheating by personation using computer resources or communication devices.

The case took place in the Dalvi Nagar area of Chinchwad from December 2024 to February 2026.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Police Inspector (Crime) Ranjeet Jadhav said, “The victim works as a software engineer at a private company in Hinjawadi. The accused met her on the matrimonial website. The accused claimed to be a scientist working for ISRO.”

According to the police, the accused gained the victim's trust and demanded money under various pretexts. He coerced the victim into taking several loans, including pre-approved loans from ICICI Bank, overdraft salary loans and online loans via a mobile app.

The complainant alleged that despite promising to take full responsibility for repaying the loan instalments, the accused failed to make any payments, resulting in significant financial fraud. PI Ranjeet Jadhav is investigating this matter further.

A total of four cases were revealed

Accused Jayesh Patil has cases registered against him at the Wadala Police Station (under Mumbai Police), Rabale MIDC Police Station (under Navi Mumbai Police), and Wakad and Chinchwad Police Stations (under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police).

In the case registered at Wakad Police Station, a software engineer working at an IT company in Hinjawadi was duped of over Rs 42 lakh by a man who created a fake profile on a matrimonial website and promised to marry her. Even in that case, he gained the woman’s trust through online conversations.

Over time, he convinced her to transfer money in multiple instalments, citing various financial problems and assuring her that he would repay the amount once his salary arrears were cleared. Trusting his promises, the woman transferred Rs 42.64 lakh between November 2024 and January 2025.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the accused is currently under judicial custody. He was arrested recently by the Rabale MIDC Police Station.

Modus operandi

Police officials said that in every case, he targets women in their late 20s and early 30s. Police said the accused targeted women actively seeking marriage on matrimonial platforms. The accused had accounts made on all the famous matrimonial websites in India. He would present himself as a scientist working for ISRO and contact women.

Women who were a bit desperate to marry, he would continue to talk to them. Police said that using efficient manipulation techniques, he would ask them for money, asking them to take loans in their names for him. He would make up vague reasons like not having a good credit rating or how he is trying, but it's getting delayed for him.

In reality, the accused is unemployed and used to earn money through this fraud itself. The accused used to gain trust with good people skills and made up emergencies. He was arrested last month by the Navi Mumbai Police. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have filed for custody of him, too.

Police said more victims may come forward and have urged anyone who was duped by the accused to approach the nearest police station.