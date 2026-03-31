Pune’s ‘Smart City’ Claims Dented As Sudden Rain Turns Roads Into Rivers, Citizens Slam Civic Failures | Sourced

Pune: The much-publicised smart city image of Pune once again came under scrutiny after a sudden spell of unseasonal rain exposed the city’s grappling infrastructure. Heavy showers on Monday afternoon left several major roads waterlogged within minutes, disrupting traffic and forcing citizens to wade through flooded streets.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas, brought the city to a near standstill. Key locations, including RTO Chowk, Sangamwadi Bridge, Shivajinagar, Fergusson College Road, Viman Nagar, and Tadiwala Road, witnessed severe waterlogging, leading to long traffic snarls and stranded vehicles.

As the rain intensified, several roads turned into rivers, making it difficult to distinguish between roads and drainage lines. Commuters faced long delays as vehicles broke down in waterlogged areas. In some locations, traffic remained stuck for nearly an hour, especially during peak office hours.

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Malfunctioning traffic signals at key intersections further worsened the situation, adding to the chaos on already congested roads.

"Kalyani Nagar was a mini pool with just one hour of rain. Why are PMC authorities always sleeping? There's no alertness in regular duties like cleaning of roads, sewage, garden waste, etc. Only when we complain as alert citizens do they take action. Just like a person who goes to the office and does his job, the PMC only goes to the office; no delegation of work is done or monitored. Why are government jobs done so lethargically? If they don't work, why aren't they laid off like in other companies? Employ people who really work," said Rajeshwari Lakhani, a resident of Kalyani Nagar.

"A single downpour has exposed the shortcomings of our city’s systems to cope with weather-related problems. It brought Pune to a standstill. The usual spots in Kalyani Nagar again got waterlogged. This issue has been raised with PMC many times before, and they have still not been able to resolve the problem. The situation keeps getting worse. It caused traffic snarls and increased the risk of accidents. We really hope PMC will take the necessary action and resolve these issues before the onset of the monsoon," said another resident of Kalyani Nagar, Yasmin Charania.

The sudden rain also made the busy Jangli Maharaj Road particularly hazardous. Fallen seeds, leaves, and branches from dense roadside trees created a slippery layer on the road surface. Several two-wheeler riders reportedly lost balance due to the slick conditions, raising safety concerns.

"Waterlogging made it dangerous to drive. Vehicles broke down, and traffic was stuck for long durations. This has become a yearly problem," said Abhijit Ingale.

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With knee-deep water on several stretches, many two-wheeler riders were forced to use footpaths to navigate through flooded areas. The situation has once again raised serious questions about the Pune Municipal Corporation’s preparedness. Every year, funds are allocated for drain cleaning, drainage repairs, and stormwater management.

In many areas, silt removed from drains is reportedly left along the edges, only to be washed back during rains, clogging the system again. Construction debris dumped into drains has further reduced their capacity, leading to water accumulation on roads.

“Drain cleaning seems to exist only on paper. Even light rain leads to flooding. Authorities must take responsibility and act,” added Rohan Jagtap.

"Every year we pay taxes, but the situation remains the same. If a few minutes of rain can flood the city, what is the use of a ‘Smart City’?" said Rutuja Gaikwad, a resident of Dhanori.

Officials from Zone 1 and Zone 3 confirmed that tenders for drain cleaning have only recently been issued, with work just beginning. This delay has sparked concerns about whether the projects will be completed before the monsoon.

As per guidelines, drain cleaning and related infrastructure work should ideally be completed before the onset of rains. With barely two months left, completing the work efficiently remains a major challenge.

Despite investments in smart infrastructure such as digital monitoring systems and advanced drainage plans, the city continues to struggle with basic issues like waterlogging. Citizens have questioned whether the “Smart City” tag reflects the ground reality.

“Drain cleaning seems to exist only on paper. Even light rain leads to flooding. Authorities must take responsibility and act,” added Rohan Jagtap.

"Emergency situations are a major concern in such conditions. Waterlogged and damaged roads can delay ambulances and fire brigade services, which can have serious consequences. Today’s situation was a warning sign. If immediate action is not taken, the consequences during heavy rainfall could be severe. Proper drainage systems and road repairs are not optional; they are essential for public safety," said Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar.

While the sudden rain provided relief from rising temperatures, it also caused inconvenience. According to the weather department, the showers were unseasonal, triggered by increased humidity. More such spells, along with possible thunderstorms and hail, are expected in the coming days, officials said.