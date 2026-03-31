Pune: Fake Puma Goods Worth Rs 86,000 Seized In Pimpri-Chinchwad, One Booked

Pimpri Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken action against a man for selling clothes with a fake logo of the global sportswear brand Puma in Pimpri Camp. Goods worth over Rs 86,000 were seized during the raid conducted at Sai Chowk on Monday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Ismail Istivar Khan (31), a resident of Kalewadi. A notice has been served on him. The complaint was filed by Neeraj Kumar Narendra Kumar Dahiya (38), a resident of Ghaziabad, at Pimpri Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the action was carried out at a shop named “Legend Choice” in Sai Chowk around 1:30 pm. The accused was found selling T-shirts, half-pants, and track pants bearing the fake Puma logo. Police said the products were meant to deceive customers and earn illegal profit.

During the raid, goods worth Rs 86,184 were seized from the shop. Police officials said the accused did not have any authorisation to use the brand name. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police said such counterfeit goods not only cheat customers but also affect brand value and market fairness. Officials added that more such checks will be carried out in the coming days.

Land Reservation Changed Using Fake Documents

In another case, police have registered an offence against six people for allegedly changing a land reservation using forged documents in Charholi Budruk. The complaint was filed at Dighi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police, the accused allegedly forged signatures and documents to change a hospital reservation on a plot in Wadmukhwadi. The incident took place between August 2019 and September 2025. Officials said the accused submitted a fake No Objection Certificate to the town planning department to carry out the change. Further investigation is in progress.

Rs 13 Lakh Fake Mobile Accessories Seized in Pimpri

In a separate operation, police raided a mall in Pimpri and seized counterfeit mobile accessories worth over Rs 13 lakh. The action was taken at Deluxe Mall on Sunday evening.

Eight shopkeepers have been booked in the case at Pimpri Police Station. Police said the accused were selling fake products using the name of Xiaomi without permission.

The seized items include mobile displays, covers, and chargers. Officials said the goods were being sold to mislead customers. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.