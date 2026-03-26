Accused From Mumbai Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Thefts Across Pune, Satara & Juhu | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 25-year-old man within 24 hours for his alleged involvement in burglary and vehicle theft cases and recovered stolen property worth ₹2.67 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Adil Numan Khan, a resident of Naigaon in Mumbai. He was arrested in connection with a case registered at Wakad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the accused was tracked using CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas. He was spotted near Tathawade in Pune while riding a stolen scooter. The police team intercepted him and took him into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said that during interrogation, Khan confessed to committing the crime registered at Wakad Police Station. He was formally arrested on Tuesday (24th March) at around 12:30 pm and later produced before a court, which granted police custody for further investigation.

Police said the accused is also involved in multiple similar offences across different locations, including cases registered in Wakad; Shirwal Police Station in Satara district; and Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. Officials suspect that he may be involved in more such crimes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Palghar, and surrounding areas.

The police recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.67 lakh from the accused. These include two two-wheelers, three mobile phones, a MacBook, AirPods, a charger, and a gaming PlayStation with accessories.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Wakad Police Station played a key role in tracking and arresting the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional offences and recover more stolen property linked to the accused.