Pune: Woman Arrested For Daylight Housebreakings By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; Gold Worth ₹8 Lakh Recovered

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has arrested a woman involved in a series of daylight housebreakings and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh. Police said the arrest helped solve two burglary cases registered at Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

The accused has been identified as Suman Datta Londhe (35), a resident of the Ram Nagar locality in the Warje Malwadi area of Pune city. She was arrested during the investigation of a housebreaking case registered on 25th February 2026.

According to police reports, the case involved the theft of gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from a house in the Sangvi area. The offence was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “During the probe, a team from Crime Branch Unit 1 examined more than 200 CCTV camera footages from Sangvi to Warje Malwadi. The footage helped investigators identify a woman suspected to be behind the burglary.”

Police said the accused was traced with the help of technical analysis and confidential information. The team later detained Londhe and questioned her in connection with the case.

DCP Dr Pawar said that during interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing another daylight housebreaking in October 2025 in the Sangvi area. With this, police said two burglary cases have been solved.

Officers also recovered gold jewellery worth about Rs 8 lakh from the accused during police custody.

DCP Pawar further said the accused used a simple method to target houses. She would look for homes where residents had hidden keys outside the door while leaving for travel. According to investigators, she would check places such as under doormats or inside shoe racks to find the keys and enter the house easily.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad and DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar.

The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Narendra Thakare along with officers and staff of Crime Branch Unit 1. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.