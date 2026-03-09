Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism In Pimpri-Chinchwad After Harassment By Muslim Husband | Sourced

Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has converted to Hinduism after alleged harassment by her Muslim husband. Surve, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, completed the "purification process" and has now changed her name to Aadya Surve.

Despite opposition from her family, Surve married businessman Aatif Tase from Mira-Bhayandar in 2019. She converted to Islam, and after marriage, her name was changed to Ateja Tase. However, her marriage did not last long.

She has made sensational allegations against her husband while speaking to the media. "Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life," she said. She has also alleged that the harassment started soon after the marriage and that she was forced to convert to Islam. She repeatedly tried to seek redress from the police regarding this harassment, but expressed regret that she did not receive any positive response.

After enduring harassment for several months, she contacted Hindutva organisations. With their support and guidance, she decided to return to her original religion. A special programme was organised in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where her "purification process" was completed by performing a havan and chanting mantras.

"Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don't get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. When I look at my children, my mother never thinks that my house should be broken or that my children should not get the support of their parents. I spent so many years thinking this. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children," Surve said.

According to her profile on mrsindiaearth.com, Surve was born in Mumbai and brought up in Pune. She has completed her master’s in aviation.