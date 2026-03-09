 Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner To Present Draft Budget For 2026–27 Today
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner will present the draft budget for FY 2026–27 today at the civic headquarters. The budget is expected to exceed ₹14,000 crore and proposes a 5% property tax hike, which has faced opposition from corporators. It will be reviewed by the standing committee before the final version is approved.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram | File Photo | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, today will present the draft municipal budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The civic body issued a press notes mentioning that the budget will be presented at 3pm at the PMC headquarters in Shivajinagar.

As per civic officials, this is the first municipal budget after the newly elected corporators took charge after elections in conducted in January 1016. The budget will be presented to the standing committee of the PMC which will make changes to it and present the final budget in the next few days.

The budget is expected to cross the mark of Rs14,000 crore. For the 2026-27 fiscal, the civic administration has proposed increasing property tax by 5%, which has been opposed by elected members.

The last budget for the fiscal 2025-26, worth Rs12,681 crore, was presented in March 2025. This was done while under administrator's rule in the absence of civic elections.

Infrastructure development, especially road construction, was the focus of the budget last time, with an allocation of Rs1,600 crore for the same. It aimed to tackle rising traffic congestion, junction bottlenecks, and slow vehicle movement across the city.

