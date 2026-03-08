Pune: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Urges Maharashtra Govt To Increase Grant For Alandi Pilgrimage Expenses; Meets Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Pune: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Urges Maha Govt To Increase Grant For Alandi Pilgrimage Expenses; Meets Dy CM Eknath Shinde | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the necessary expenses for the religious fairs held at Shri Kshetra Alandi continue to rise, the current government grants are proving to be insufficient, say people in charge of Alandi administration.

As a result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge of the Bhosari Assembly Constituency has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to increase the funding. He has sent a detailed letter requesting an immediate decision to alleviate the financial strain on the Alandi Municipal Council.

In his letter, MLA Landge noted that the Alandi Municipal Council currently receives a grant of only Rs 1.62 crore in the form of pilgrimage tax. However, during the 2023–24 period, the Council had to spend a total of Rs 2.73 crore on the pilgrimage.

MLA Landge said that as a result, an additional expenditure of approximately Rs 1.11 crore had to be covered by the Municipal Council’s own internal funds. This led to significant financial pressure.

He further clarified in the letter that due to this financial stress, the Council’s electricity bills and government water taxes have remained largely pending. Setting up arrangements for the pilgrimage requires large-scale sanitation, lighting, water supply, traffic control, and security systems.

Since the current grant falls short of these costs, the Alandi Municipal Council’s own funds are repeatedly overextended.

Meanwhile, the Sanjivan Samadhi Sohala (Samadhi Ceremony) of Sant Shrestha Dnyaneshwar Maharaj is approaching, and lakhs of Warkaris from across the state are expected to arrive at Shri Kshetra Alandi. MLA Landge highlighted the need to strengthen the city’s infrastructure and management for this event.

MLA Landge also mentioned that the Alandi Municipal Council administration has already submitted a proposal for a grant increase to the Maharashtra State Government’s Directorate of Municipal Administration.

Against this backdrop, MLA Landge has requested Chief Minister Fadnavis to issue immediate orders to the concerned departments to increase the pilgrimage grant to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of the Municipal Council.

MLA Landge said, “Shri Kshetra Alandi is a sacred pilgrimage site for the Warkari sect, and lakhs of devotees visit here every year. Therefore, during the pilgrimage season, the Municipal Council incurs heavy expenses for sanitation, water supply, lighting, and security.”

“As the current government grant is insufficient, it is necessary to increase it. I have made this demand to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and I am confident that the State Government will take a positive decision so that the Alandi Municipal Council can work efficiently and devotees can receive better facilities,” he added.