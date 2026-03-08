Shocking Shooting Incident In Pune: Target Missed, Bystander Injured In Gang Rivalry Near Gultekdi | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Pune: In a shocking incident, a plot to eliminate a recorded criminal from the Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat in the Gultekdi area of Pune city backfired when the bullet hit the wrong person. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on the road leading from the State Warehousing Corporation in Market Yard toward Gangadham.

The victim has been identified as Moses Shekapure, also known as Mozya (22, resident of Gultekdi). He sustained a gunshot wound to his back and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police reports, constant disputes over territorial dominance have occurred between the Balaji Umap and Ram Umap gang and the Shekapure gang in the Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat. A few days prior, some minors had fired shots in the air, leading to a heated argument between Balaji Umap and Amit Shekapure on Friday afternoon.

Later that night, Amit’s brother, Moses Shekapure, and a friend were travelling on a two-wheeler toward Gangadham. They were intercepted by Balaji Umap, Ram Umap, and four to five accomplices on motorbikes.

Police said that during the confrontation, Umap opened fire. The bullet struck Moses Shekapure in the back, causing him to collapse on the spot. Seeing this, the attackers fled the scene. Market Yard police rushed Shekapure to the hospital.

However, police investigations revealed a twist: The attackers actually intended to kill Shekapure’s friend, not Shekapure himself. However, Shekapure was the one injured in the gunfire. An FIR for attempted murder has been registered at the Market Yard Police Station, with Senior Police Inspector Vishwajeet Jagtap leading the investigation.

Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours

Immediately following the firing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite formed specialised teams to nab the culprits. Within 12 hours, Market Yard police used CCTV footage and information from confidential informants to trap and arrest the suspects.

The suspect has been identified as Balaji Umap (22, Gultekdi), Sahil Chavan (20), Raju Umap (55, Sahakar Nagar), Shubham Dilip Pawar (20) and Anand Umap (22, Sinhagad Road).

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bharati Vidyapeeth Division) Rahul Aware.