Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Breaks Silence On Husband Ajit Pawar's Aircraft Crash In Baramati | ANI

Pune: After over 40 days since the death of Maharashtra’s late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, his wife, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar, has finally broken her silence over the death of her husband. Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Sunetra Pawar spoke about the crash for the first time in front of the media.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, attended the ‘Mini Saras Savitri Jatra’ organised by the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Speaking to the media after the event, she provided an important update regarding the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s aircraft accident and reacted to Parth Pawar’s Rajya Sabha appointment.

Addressing the probe into the aircraft incident involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar stated that investigations by various agencies are currently underway. While a preliminary report has been received, the comprehensive final report is still pending.

“The preliminary report on the aircraft accident has arrived, but the full report is yet to come. Therefore, a more detailed statement on this matter can only be made once the final report is released,” she clarified.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others died when a chartered Learjet-45 aircraft crashed during landing at Baramati airport in Pune district on 28th January 2026. The aircraft caught fire after impact, killing all onboard, including two pilots, a security officer, and an attendant. Authorities launched an investigation into the crash.

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar has raised questions and has alleged controversy in his late uncle’s death. Along with him, several leaders across Maharashtra who are connected to the Pawar family have done the same.

Sunetra Pawar On Parth Pawar’s Rajya Sabha Entry

Sunetra Pawar also shared her thoughts on Parth Pawar’s selection for the Rajya Sabha. Extending her best wishes, she noted the significance of the Upper House of Parliament.

“The Rajya Sabha is a house of senior and experienced members. It is a house of eminent and seasoned individuals. Therefore, while working there, it is crucial to first understand the functioning, rules, and traditions of the House. I am confident that Parth Pawar will learn these aspects and will certainly perform well,” she expressed.