Pimpri-Chinchwad: Businessman Duped Of ₹5.77 Crore In Fake Stock Market Investment Scam

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A local businessman of Pimpri-Chinchwad has allegedly been defrauded of Rs 5.77 crore after being lured with promises of 30% to 40% returns on stock market investments in a cyber fraud case reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident took place between September 5, 2025, and February 20, 2026, according to police officials.

Following a complaint filed by the businessman, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police have registered a case against Tushar Datta, who allegedly operated under the name ‘Finalto Trading Share Market', along with the holder of a WhatsApp account used in the fraud and 20 different bank account holders suspected to be part of the network.

According to the police, the accused first contacted the complainant online and gradually gained his trust by presenting himself as a professional investment advisor. Datta then sent the complainant a link to a platform called ‘Finalto Trading’ and convinced him that investments made through the link would generate exceptionally high returns ranging from 30% to 40%.

To further convince the victim, the accused allegedly claimed that the company issued official receipts for investments and taxes paid, making the scheme appear legitimate.

Over a period of several months, the complainant was directed to transfer a total of Rs 5,77,50,000 into 20 different bank accounts provided by the accused. To maintain the illusion of profits, the accused allegedly created fraudulent electronic records on the ‘Finalto Trading’ application, showing the complainant fake earnings amounting to USD 21,34,556.

However, when the complainant attempted to withdraw the profits, the accused stopped responding. Neither the promised returns nor the original investment amount was returned.

After realising that he had been cheated, the businessman approached the police and filed a complaint. The Cyber Police have launched an investigation, are tracing the bank accounts used in the fraud, and are attempting to track down the accused involved in the scam.