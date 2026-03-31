Pune On Orange Alert As IMD Warns Of Rain, Hailstorms And Thunderstorms | Sourced

Pune: The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for the Pune district, warning of heavy and unstable weather conditions over the next few days. Citizens have been advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

According to an official press note by the Maharashtra Government’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by hailstorms, thunder, lightning and strong winds across parts of the district.

The warning comes as changing weather patterns are expected to affect several areas. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious, especially during thunderstorms.

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Citizens have been advised to immediately move indoors or to a safe place if they hear thunder. They should avoid standing under trees, near electric poles, water bodies or metal objects during lightning activity. The use of mobile phones in open areas should also be avoided.

People are also warned not to take shelter in unsafe or temporary structures. If caught outdoors during lightning, they should avoid lying flat on the ground and instead sit in a low position with minimal contact with the ground.

The administration has instructed local bodies, police and health departments to spread awareness and stay prepared for any emergency. Emergency services have been asked to remain on alert and maintain coordination.

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Public places like schools, community halls and other buildings may be used as safe shelters if needed. Authorities have also been told to ensure that weather updates reach people quickly.

Farmers have been advised to stop agricultural work during lightning and storm conditions. Construction activities should be paused if the weather turns severe. Public gatherings and large events may also be postponed as a precaution.

Officials have said that strict vigilance is necessary as the situation may worsen with sudden weather changes. Citizens are urged to follow official advisories and stay safe.