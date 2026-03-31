Brother Assaults Sibling & Nephew Over Land Gift Deed Dispute In Pune | FPJ

Pune: A dispute over a land gift deed turned violent in Haveli tehsil of Pune District, where an elder brother allegedly assaulted his younger brother and nephew, leaving them injured.

The incident took place on Monday, around 3 pm, in Bivri village under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, a complaint was filed by Gorakh Rangrao Javalkar (52), a resident of Bivri in Naigaon (Haveli).

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Rajesh Rangrao Javalkar (55), Rekha Rajesh Javalkar (50), and Abhishek Rajesh Javalkar (21), all from the same area.

Police said the complainant and the accused are close relatives who live near each other. The dispute began after their father transferred a portion of land through a gift deed in the name of one son and an elder daughter. This decision reportedly upset the elder brother, Rajesh Jawalkar.

Officials said Rajesh held a grudge over the property transfer and later confronted Gorakh Javalkar. The argument soon turned violent. Rajesh, along with the co-accused, allegedly abused Gorakh and his son Hitesh. They then attacked them using their hands and stones.

Both victims sustained injuries in the assault. Local residents gathered at the spot following the incident.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation. Officials said statements are being recorded, and action will be taken based on findings.