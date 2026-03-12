Property Row Turns Violent In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Father & Son Attacked With Hammer In Old Sangvi

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A property dispute turned violent in the old Sangvi area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city when a father and son were allegedly attacked with a hammer by three people on Wednesday afternoon. The victim father-son duo were seriously injured in this incident.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Wednesday (11th March) in Dhore Nagar. Police said the assault followed an argument over the ownership of a flat in the area.

The complaint was filed at the Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) by Harish Shyam Dhore (43), a resident of Old Sangvi.

According to police reports, complainant Harish and his father, Shyam Dhore, had gone to clean their flat in Kamdhenu Building in Dhore Nagar, Old Sangvi, when the accused reached the spot.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Narayan Atmaram Dhore, Abhijit Narayan Dhore and a woman who was allegedly with them. They have been booked for attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police said the group started arguing with the victims over the ownership of the property. The argument soon turned violent. The suspects allegedly abused the father and son and assaulted them with kicks and punches.

During the fight, Narayan and Abhijit allegedly hit both victims on the head with a hammer, causing serious injuries, said the police. Both injured men were later taken for medical treatment. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.