Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Separate Assault Cases Following Disputes Over Irrigation & Littering | FPJ

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered two separate FIRs following violent altercations triggered by minor disputes over agricultural irrigation and residential waste disposal.

In both instances, victims sustained serious physical injuries, including a bone fracture and head wounds. These altercations took place after verbal arguments escalated into physical assaults involving multiple attackers.

The most recent incident occurred around 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 22, at Pawale Wasti in Khed Tehsil of Pune District. A woman and her son were allegedly beaten with wooden sticks over a disagreement regarding water pumps.

According to the Chakan Police, the complainant and her son, Sarthak, had gone to their field to irrigate their crops when they were confronted by Sarjerao Damodar Pawale and Himmatrao Damodar Pawale.

Police said that the dispute began when Sarjerao claimed it was his scheduled turn to use the water. The claim turned into an argument, and it led to a physical struggle where the mother-son duo were allegedly kicked, punched, and struck with a wooden staff. The assault resulted in severe injuries to the son’s head and hand, as well as the woman’s finger.

In a similar flare-up of violence reported earlier on 12th February at Yashada Supreme Society in Dudulgaon, a 34-year-old resident named Akshay Arun More was severely assaulted after objecting to littering. More filed a complaint at the Dighi Police Station on Sunday, stating that he was attacked by fellow resident Dilip Wadhekar and his son, Shubham.

The complainant claimed that after he requested them not to throw trash from society bins into the common driveway, an argument took place. The confrontation turned physical as the duo allegedly punched and kicked More. They caused a fracture to the index finger of his right hand.

Both police stations have officially booked the accused parties under relevant sections of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. While the Chakan Police continue to investigate the agricultural dispute in Khed, the Dighi Police are gathering evidence regarding the housing society brawl to determine if further charges are warranted. No arrests have been confirmed in either case as of Tuesday.