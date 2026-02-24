Container Truck Wedged In Pimpri-Chinchwad Grade Separator On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Sparks Massive Traffic Gridlock | WATCH VIDEO

Container Truck Wedged In Pimpri-Chinchwad Grade Separator On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Sparks Massive Traffic Gridlock | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A massive traffic jam paralysed the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway on Tuesday noon after a container truck became stuck inside the Morwadi grade separator. It majorly blocked the Pune-bound lane, resulting in only one-lane traffic flow.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident, which occurred directly beneath the busy Finolex Chowk near the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters, has resulted in a vehicular queue stretching several kilometres back toward Nigdi.

The congestion stems from the specific design of the highway stretch between Nigdi and Nashik Phata. In this stretch, the main thoroughfare dives into a grade separator, narrowing the route to just two lanes while separating it from the outer service roads.

Residents stuck in traffic reported that because the heavy vehicle is wedged tightly within the concrete structure, recovery efforts have proven exceptionally difficult. This incident has effectively sealed off one of the city's primary routes.

Authorities noted that the driver likely ignored prominent height restrictions posted for the area. This specific section of the highway strictly prohibits vehicles exceeding a height of 4.5 metres due to the low clearance of multiple overbridges and grade separators.

The container’s failure to clear the ceiling has not only damaged the vehicle but has also left commuters stranded during noon hours in Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Officers from the Pimpri Traffic Division and the Pimpri Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to manage the chaos. While teams are working to deflate the truck's tyres and use heavy-duty cranes to extricate the vehicle, the sheer volume of trapped traffic has made the arrival of specialised equipment a challenge, noted police personnel on the spot. Police are currently attempting to divert light vehicles onto the already crowded other lane or the service roads to ease the pressure on the highway.

The severity of the gridlock has gained significant attention online, with videos of the bumper-to-bumper standstill surfacing across social media platforms. Local residents and commuters are advised to avoid the Morwadi Square area and use an alternative until the obstruction is cleared and the structural integrity of the grade separator is confirmed.