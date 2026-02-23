 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari's Air Quality Turns Hazardous As AQI Crosses 420
Pune's Shivajinagar recorded an AQI of 247, which falls under the severe category. Areas such as Keshavnagar and Mundhwa have consistently reported readings ranging from bad to severe. Hadapsar and Alandi Phata recorded AQI levels around 160, placing them in the bad category

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari's Air Quality Turns Hazardous As AQI Crosses 420 | Canva AI

The air quality in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari has slipped into the hazardous category over the last 24 to 48 hours, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded between 421 and 427 on Saturday and Sunday. The alarming figures place Bhosari’s air pollution levels on par with some of the most polluted days in the national capital.

According to data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Bhosari recorded AQI readings exceeding 400 micrograms per cubic metre, categorised as hazardous. Health experts warn that such levels can severely impact not only vulnerable groups but also healthy individuals.

Other parts of the city are also witnessing deteriorating air quality. Pune's Shivajinagar recorded an AQI of 247, which falls under the severe category. Areas such as Keshavnagar and Mundhwa have consistently reported readings ranging from bad to severe. Hadapsar and Alandi Phata recorded AQI levels around 160, placing them in the bad category.

Civic officials attribute the spike in pollution to a combination of construction dust and vehicular emissions. Rapid urban expansion has significantly added to the burden. The city has expanded by over 500 square kilometres in recent years, accompanied by a sharp rise in population. The number of vehicles, officials say, has increased four times, intensifying fuel-related emissions. In 2010, Pune had approximately 17 lakh registered vehicles. Since then, the number has increased nearly fourfold.

Environmentalists have called for stricter monitoring of construction sites, improved dust control measures, and stronger enforcement of vehicular emission norms to prevent further deterioration. With several monitoring stations fluctuating between bad and severe categories, concerns are mounting over the long-term health impact on residents. Authorities are expected to review the situation and consider immediate mitigation measures if the hazardous levels persist.

