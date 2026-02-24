ALERT | Mumbai–Pune Expressway Choked, Emergency Traffic Diversions At Borghat

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Choked, Emergency Traffic Diversions at Borghat | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Highway authorities have enforced emergency traffic diversions on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday noon as a massive congestion crisis left thousands of commuters stranded in four-kilometre-long queues.

The gridlock, which has primarily affected the Pune-bound lanes, has prompted officials to temporarily halt Mumbai-bound traffic to flush out the bottleneck that has paralysed the Borghat section.

The disruption is concentrated on the critical stretch between the Amrutanjan Bridge and Dattawadi. In this stretch, the vehicular movement has slowed to a crawl.

Heavy traffic was seen from early morning. The problem became worse due to the ghat’s sharp turns and several vehicle breakdowns, which blocked important passing points.

The bottleneck escalated rapidly, leaving office-goers and long-distance travellers trapped in a stationary line of vehicles stretching back several kilometres. As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, teams from the Highway Police rushed to the affected zone to initiate a high-priority recovery operation.

In a bid to restore normalcy, police have implemented a strategic 15-minute traffic block on the Mumbai-bound side of the expressway. By stopping the flow of vehicles heading toward Mumbai, authorities are utilising the additional road capacity to clear the backlog of Pune-bound vehicles and break the deadlock in the ghat section.

Highway Police personnel are currently working on a war footing to manage the volume and have issued an appeal for patience among travellers. Commuters are being advised to postpone their journey or take short breaks at Lonavala or Khalapur until the flow of traffic is officially reported as streamlined.