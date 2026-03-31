Pune: New Elevated Road Proposed Along Mutha River To Tackle Sinhagad Road Traffic | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra government is planning a new elevated road along the Mutha River to reduce heavy traffic on Sinhagad Road. The proposed route will connect Vitthalwadi to Nanded City. A detailed proposal will soon be submitted for approval.

Traffic on Sinhagad Road has increased sharply over the years. The existing flyover has not solved the problem. The government has now asked for an alternative route to ease congestion. The Urban Development Department has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare a detailed report on the elevated road project. Officials believe this new route can help reduce pressure on the busy stretch.

Over the last two decades, rapid growth in areas from Rajaram Bridge to the base of Sinhagad Fort has led to a rise in traffic. Vehicles coming from the Pune-Bangalore highway also use this road to enter the city, adding to the congestion.

At present, the alternate route from PL Deshpande Garden to Funtime Cinema is useful only up to Vadgaon Budruk. People living in Dhayari, Kirkatwadi, Nanded City, and Khadakwasla still depend on Sinhagad Road. This has made the situation worse.

MLA Madhuri Misal has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to approve the project. She said better connectivity is urgently needed for residents in these areas.

In the past, the PMC had tried to build a road along the river between Vitthalwadi and Warje. However, environmental activists approached the National Green Tribunal. The court later ordered the road to be removed. This led to a loss of around Rs 23 crore.