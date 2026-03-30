Angels Of Pune: How NGO SAMAVESH Helps Marginalised Youth Reach Higher Education, Empowers Students With Access And Opportunity | Samavesh Website

Pune: SAMAVESH is a non-profit organization founded by advocate Pravin Nikam that is working on the ground in Pune to help students from marginalised communities access education, scholarships, and basic legal documents. The organisation focuses on removing barriers that often stop young people from continuing their studies.

Founded in 2011 as a small community initiative and formally registered in 2021, SAMAVESH works at the intersection of education and access to justice and scholarships that will help them to get the education they deserve. It supports students who face challenges like lack of documents, financial difficulties and limited guidance about higher education.

Talking to the founder, he said that many students are not dropping out because they lack ability but because the system is difficult to navigate. “The problem is not aspiration. It is access. Many capable students are left behind due to small but critical gaps,” he said.

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The organisation works on three main areas. It helps families get important documents like income and domicile certificates. It supports students in applying for scholarships. It also provides mentoring to guide them from school to college and beyond.

Over the years, SAMAVESH has made a strong impact across Maharashtra. More than 4,000 students have been supported in accessing scholarships from different sources. Around 1,130 students have received mentoring through workshops, seminars and college partnerships.

The data shows that the organisation is reaching those who need support the most. Around 58 per cent of the students are girls. More than half are migrant students. About 80 per cent come from marginalised communities, and most belong to low-income households.

Talking about this, the founder said that long-term support is key. “We do not believe in one-time help. We build systems within communities so that students can continue their journey and succeed,” he said.

SAMAVESH also runs a one-stop support model through community centres. These centres help students and families with documentation, scholarship applications and career guidance under one roof. This reduces confusion and ensures that students do not miss opportunities.

The organisation has also identified a major issue. Many students are unable to claim scholarships due to missing documents or lack of awareness. Large amounts of scholarship funds remain unused every year. SAMAVESH works to bridge this gap and ensure that benefits reach the right people.

In addition, the NGO runs after-school programmes for students from Classes 9 to 12. These programmes focus on academics, career awareness, life skills and emotional support. Special attention is given to girls and first-generation learners who are at higher risk of dropping out.

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The founder said that guidance plays a big role in shaping a student’s future. “Many students do not know what options they have after school. With the right mentoring, they can aim higher and make better choices,” he said.

SAMAVESH has also received national and international recognition for its work. Founder Pravin Nikam is a recipient of the National Youth Award by the Government of India. His work has been acknowledged by global organisations and leaders, including UNESCO and international policy platforms.

Officials and education experts say such grassroots efforts are important to improve access to education. By working closely with communities, SAMAVESH is helping students not just enter the system but also stay and succeed in it. “At SAMAVESH, our goal is to enable young people from marginalised communities to pursue careers of their choice with clarity, confidence, and support,” said the founder.

Akash Raman, Portfolio Manager The Nudge Incubator talking to FPJ about the organisation said, “As a mentor to Samavesh through The/Nudge Incubator, I have seen a team that is working on one of the hardest and most important challenges in India: ensuring that young people from marginalised communities are not denied opportunity simply because systems are too complex, fragmented, or exclusionary. What stands out about Samavesh is that they do not respond to this with isolated interventions but with a model that connects access, support, and long-term possibility. Their work is grounded in lived experience, marked by seriousness in execution, and ambitious in the outcomes it seeks to unlock."