Tradition vs Change: Dispute Over Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Halt Shift In Pune

Tradition vs Change In Pune: Dispute Over Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Halt Shift | Sourced

Pune: For over 350 years, the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi has halted at the Vitthal Temple in Bhavani Peth. However, the Alandi Devasthan Trust is now considering shifting the halt to another location due to space constraints. This move has upset the Vitthal Temple trustees, local leaders, and residents, who see it as a break from long-standing tradition.

The palkhi procession, part of the annual Pandharpur Ashadhi Wari, is scheduled to begin on July 8, 2026. Ahead of this, a meeting was recently held at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur. Members of various committees, trustees, dignitaries, and Wari leaders attended the meeting to discuss preparations.

There are also claims that a dispute between temple authorities and trustees last year may have influenced the current proposal. Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation announcing ₹10 crore for improving facilities at the existing halt location, discussions are ongoing about shifting it.

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Sources say that the SP College ground is being considered as an alternative site. The Alandi Devasthan Trust is also expected to meet the Pune District Collector to present its stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Vitthal Temple trustees in Bhavani Peth have raised concerns and demanded transparency. They have asked to be included in all discussions before any final decision is taken.

Meanwhile, the Vitthal Temple trustees in Bhavani Peth have raised concerns and demanded transparency. They have asked to be included in all discussions before any final decision is taken.

The trustees have also requested an invitation to the upcoming meeting on Chaitra Vadya Ekadashi to discuss the matter in detail. They have warned of protests if any decision is taken without consulting them.

The Alandi Devasthan Trust is expected to officially announce the Wari schedule and halt locations on April 13, 2026. Until then, preparations for the Ashadhi Wari are underway. As per decisions taken in a planning meeting attended by ceremony heads and trustees, the palkhi procession will depart from Alandi on July 8 at 3 pm, an hour earlier than the traditional timing. The schedule and key functions were finalised during the customary Dashami meeting, where officials also reviewed logistics and arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

Authorities have stated that all aspects of the palkhi ceremony, including major rituals and crowd management, are being carefully planned to avoid disruptions during this year’s Wari.