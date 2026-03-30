Rains Bring Sudden Relief As Showers Lash Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: A sudden spell of rain lashed parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday afternoon, bringing brief relief from rising temperatures. The rainfall began around 2:30 pm and was reported in several areas across both cities. The change in weather came as a surprise to many residents during peak afternoon hours.

The rain was accompanied by cloudy skies and light winds. Many commuters faced minor inconvenience as roads turned wet. Office-goers and pedestrians were seen rushing for shelter as the sudden showers caught them unprepared. Traffic movement slowed down in some areas due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

The weather change follows a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had predicted rain and thunderstorms across Maharashtra starting Monday. Officials had earlier indicated a shift from the dry and hot conditions seen throughout most of March.

According to the forecast, unseasonal rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely between 30th March and 4th April. This suggests that similar spells of rain may continue in the coming days across the region.

Residents reported a noticeable drop in temperature soon after the rainfall. Many also said the air felt fresher, with an improvement in air quality. The brief showers provided some relief from the heat that had been building over the past few weeks.

However, officials have advised people to remain cautious. Changing weather conditions may lead to sudden thunderstorms or lightning in isolated areas. Citizens have been urged to take precautions, especially during outdoor activities.

The rainfall lasted for quite some time, and it indicates the beginning of pre-monsoon activity in the region. While it brings comfort from the heat, it also raises concerns about unseasonal weather patterns affecting daily life and agriculture.