Pune Hit By Unseasonal Rain And Hailstorms, Power Cuts Reported In Parts | Sourced

Pune: Heavy rain and hailstorms have begun in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday afternoon, as predicted earlier by the India Meteorological Department. The sudden change in weather turned the sky dark within minutes and brought much-needed relief from the intense afternoon heat that had been affecting the city for several days.

The weather shifted quickly with strong winds and thick cloud cover. Rain started suddenly, along with hailstones in several parts of the city in Pune, multiple areas in PCMC. The temperature dropped noticeably, easing the heat conditions.

Many residents were caught off guard as the weather changed suddenly and the sky turned dark within minutes. Roads became wet and slippery, and traffic slowed down in several areas due to low visibility and waterlogging. Power supply was also disrupted in some localities due to the rain.

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Although the rain brought relief from the heat, it is not considered safe to get wet in such unseasonal conditions. Sudden temperature changes and hail can lead to health issues like colds and infections, especially for those exposed for long periods.

Weather officials had already warned of unseasonal rain and thunderstorms due to changing atmospheric conditions. Similar spells are likely in the coming days.

While the rain has brought relief from the heat, there are concerns that hailstorms may have caused damage to crops in nearby rural areas.