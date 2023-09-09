Pune Metro Services To Be Delayed on Sunday Morning; Check Details Here | representative pic/ Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Metro officials have announced that the Metro service on two active routes will commence a bit later than usual on Sunday morning; September 10, due to technical issues. Instead of the usual 6 am start time, the Metro service on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Vanaz Metro Station via Civil Court and Civil Court to PCMC Metro Station routes will begin at 7 am.

Authorities have requested citizens to adjust their travel plans accordingly for the day, as the service will return to its regular schedule starting from Monday. It's important to note that there won't be any changes to the evening trips, and the trains will continue to run until 10 pm.

Pune Metro had recently introduced a 30% discount on ticket fares for commuters on Saturdays and Sundays. This initiative has been well-received since the extended route's launch event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of August.

