Pune Zilla Parishad Plans Repairs To Damaged Water Structures To Tackle Drought

Pune Zilla Parishad Building | File Image

Pune: With several parts of Pune district facing the possibility of drought and water scarcity, the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department has prepared a comprehensive water conservation plan focusing on repairing damaged water structures, restoring storage capacity and recharging groundwater.

The department has submitted a proposal to the District Planning Committee for undertaking repairs to percolation tanks, diversion weirs, village ponds and storage dams. The plan aims to ensure that rainwater is harvested and conserved rather than allowed to flow away, while strengthening irrigation facilities in drought-prone and water-scarce villages.

The initiative assumes significance against the backdrop of the possible impact of El Niño, with water resources needing to be carefully managed until August 31, 2027. The department has emphasised the need to restore existing water conservation structures so that every possible drop of the coming monsoon rainfall can be stored and allowed to percolate into the ground.

Officials said the objective is to move beyond temporary measures such as supplying water tankers and develop long-term water security for villages through decentralised storage facilities and groundwater recharge.

Under the proposed plan, existing water conservation projects, including percolation tanks and check dams damaged due to heavy rainfall, will be repaired to restore their water storage and irrigation capacities. The department has also stressed the importance of conducting technical assessments based on the geographical conditions and available water resources in different parts of the district.

Executive Engineer Gaurav Borkar of the Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department said, "Considering the possibility of an El Niño impact, water available in reservoirs needs to be managed until August 31, 2027. We have prepared a proposal and submitted it to the District Planning Committee for repairing a large number of percolation tanks, diversion weirs, village ponds and storage dams. If these works receive timely approval and are completed, it will help us retain every possible drop of the next monsoon rainfall and recharge groundwater."

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Meanwhile, under the 'Gaalmukt Dharan, Gaalyukt Shivar' campaign, the department has proposed 211 desilting works to increase the storage capacity of dams and other water bodies. The excavated silt will be transported to agricultural fields to improve soil fertility and productivity.

Eligible farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs 34.75 per cubic metre towards silt transportation. Financial assistance of up to ₹15,000 per acre, with a maximum of ₹30,500 for two acres, will be provided under the scheme.

Small and marginal farmers, widows, persons with disabilities and families of farmers who died by suicide will be given priority.

Beneficiaries and implementing agencies will also have to upload details of water bodies, quantity of silt, farmers and work progress, along with before-and-after photographs and videos, on the Avani application.

The department has highlighted public participation as crucial for completing drought mitigation works on time and ensuring that the projects translate into sustainable water security for rural communities.