Attention! Pune Civic Body To Impose Fines Of Up To ₹10,000 For Water Wastage | Photo Credit: Pexels

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced stringent measures to curb the wastage of drinking water amid concerns over limited water availability. It will impose fines of up to ₹10,000 for violations involving vehicle washing centres, swimming pools, private gardens and construction activities. Repeat offenders will face legal action, with criminal proceedings to be initiated after a third violation.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale announced the measures on Thursday, stating that the civic administration had been directed to strictly regulate the use of drinking water and ensure judicious utilisation of available water reserves.

Bhimale said, “Those violating the restrictions will face penalties for the first two violations, while a third violation will invite criminal action. The measures are aimed at preventing wastage and ensuring judicious use of the available water stock.”

The restrictions were introduced through an office order issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur. The Water Supply Department, zonal offices and departments handling gardens, building permissions, construction and roads have been entrusted with enforcing the regulations.

Under the new rules, public and private vehicle washing centres must remain closed during scheduled water cuts. Establishments found operating in violation of the restrictions will face a fine of ₹10,000. However, washing centres using water from their own borewells or wells will be permitted to operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The use of PMC-supplied drinking water for public and private swimming pools and for watering private gardens has also been prohibited, with violations attracting fines of ₹10,000.

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Builders and contractors have been barred from using municipal drinking water for building construction, road works and ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants. They must instead use treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs) or water obtained from borewells and wells. Violators will face a fine of ₹10,000, besides action to stop construction work.

The civic body will also impose a fine of ₹5,000 on unauthorised water connections, which will be disconnected immediately. Repeated illegal connections will invite legal proceedings. Overflowing water tanks will attract a penalty of ₹1,000, while leaking water tankers will be fined ₹10,000.

Housing societies will receive notices to restart non-functional STPs and use treated wastewater for gardening and toilet flushing. The PMC will also encourage the installation of automatic float valves to prevent tanks from overflowing.

Bhimale said each department must appoint a nodal officer to monitor implementation and submit an action-taken report to the Water Supply Department by the 15th of every month.

He warned, “Civic officers and employees found negligent in implementing the order will face disciplinary action.”

PMC fines for violating water conservation rules

₹10,000: Operating public or private vehicle washing centres during scheduled water cuts.

₹10,000: Using PMC drinking water for public or private swimming pools.

₹10,000: Using PMC drinking water for private gardens.

₹10,000: Using PMC drinking water for building construction and road works.

₹10,000: Using PMC drinking water for Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.

₹10,000: Leakage from water tankers.

₹5,000: Illegal or unauthorised water connections; connection will also be disconnected.

₹1,000: Overflowing water tanks.

Third violation: Criminal/legal action after two previous penal actions.