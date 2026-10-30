Pune Woman PSI Suspended After Bombay HC Flags POCSO Probe Lapses | File pic

Pune: Serious lapses in the investigation of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case have led to the suspension of a woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Fursungi Police Station after the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over the handling of the probe.

The suspended officer, identified as Komal Kacharu Jadhav, was placed under suspension on Wednesday following concerns raised by the High Court over the manner in which she investigated the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Jeevan Benival said.

According to the suspension order issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Regional Division, Jadhav had committed serious lapses while investigating Crime No. 439/2026, which was registered around a month ago. The order stated that she had allegedly failed to take appropriate steps to arrest the accused.

The lapses came to light after the accused approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Jadhav reportedly submitted a brief and vague report in response to the court proceedings. Further, despite being the investigating officer, she failed to remain present at the hearing.

The High Court expressed displeasure over these shortcomings, following which the police department initiated disciplinary action against her.

A preliminary inquiry will be conducted into the matter, and Jadhav will remain under suspension until further orders. During the suspension period, she will be required to report daily to the Pune City Police Control Room. She will also need prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police before leaving the headquarters.