WATCH VIDEO: Body Of 25-Year-Old Man Found In Car Near Pune's Sarasbaug | FPJ Photo

Pune: The body of a 25-year-old man was found inside a car parked in front of Nehru Stadium near Sarasbaug in Pune on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shubrat Bansode (25), a resident of Loni Kalbhor.

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The incident came to light after the car (MH12SF5471), which had reportedly been parked at the same spot for the past two to three days, began emitting a foul smell. Following a call from a passerby, police personnel from Swargate Police Station rushed to the spot and found the man’s body inside the vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding Bansode’s death remain unclear, and the exact cause of death has not yet been established. Police have initiated an investigation, while a forensic team is examining the vehicle and the surrounding area. The body will be sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Senior Police Inspector Yashwant Ganpatrao Nikam of Swargate Police Station told The Free Press Journal that the police received a call on Friday morning from a person reporting a foul smell coming from a parked car.

“Acting on the information, our team immediately reached the spot. The forensic team is examining the scene. We will be able to establish whether it is a murder or some other cause of death after receiving the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway,” Nikam said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.