Pune: Engineering Student Dies After Fall From Eighth Floor In Kothrud-Based College | Representative Image

Pune: A 22-year-old engineering student died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Pune's Kothrud area in the early hours of Thursday. Police suspect he may have jumped, but the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Shetty, a native of Hyderabad who had been living in Pune for the past two to three years to pursue his engineering education.

He was a third-year student of the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering programme at a reputed college in Kothrud.

According to preliminary information shared by police, Shetty had reportedly been under stress in recent days after accumulating Allowed to Keep Terms (ATKT) backlogs in some subjects.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident, and no definitive conclusion has been reached.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 am at the residential building where Shetty was staying. He was found seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, but died before treatment could begin.

Two held in Bihar for blackmailing youth who died by suicide

In a separate incident, Kharadi police have arrested two men from Bihar for allegedly blackmailing a 22-year-old Pune resident, Shikhar Saxena, who died by suicide on October 1.

The accused, Akashkumar Sanjay Singh (18) and Rajkumar Sampurna Anand Singh (22), allegedly extorted ₹1.77 lakh from Saxena by threatening to circulate an obscene video and implicate him in a false drug case. Police have frozen ₹1.14 lakh across five bank accounts.

According to police, the accused used fake Instagram profiles in women's names to contact Saxena and later moved the conversation to Telegram. They allegedly recorded an obscene video during a video call and used it to threaten him.

Police seized seven mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet worth around ₹2.25 lakh. The duo has been remanded in police custody until October 30.

Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly linked to the extortion. They have urged victims of online blackmail to approach the police or call the cybercrime helpline 1930.