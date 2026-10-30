WATCH VIDEO: Three Rescued After Soil Mound Collapses At Pune's Indapur Construction Site, More Feared Trapped | AI Screengrab

Pune: Three people are feared trapped after a massive mound of soil and sand collapsed at a road construction site in the Karkhana Pati area of Indapur, Pune district, on Friday. Search and rescue operations are underway to locate those buried under the debris.

The incident occurred while construction work was in progress. A large mound of loose soil and sand suddenly gave way, trapping several people at the site and prompting an urgent rescue effort.

Residents rushed to the spot to help remove the fallen soil and reach those caught underneath. According to preliminary information, two people have been rescued, while three others are feared to remain trapped.

Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharne said around five workers were present at the site, where concrete work was underway on a service road beneath the upper section of the national highway. Two workers had gone for breakfast when a large portion of the soil collapsed. One worker managed to escape, while two others were trapped under the debris. One of the trapped workers died, while the other sustained injuries, Bharne said.

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The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at road construction sites, particularly the stability of excavated soil and the precautions taken to protect workers. The circumstances leading to the collapse and whether adequate safety measures were in place are yet to be established.

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Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to clear the debris and check whether anyone is still buried. The exact number of people affected and details of any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Further details about the cause of the collapse are awaited.