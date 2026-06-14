Pune: Work To Remove Vishrantwadi BRTS Corridor To Begin Soon

Representational Image | File Photo

In a major decision aimed at improving traffic flow, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee has approved the removal of the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor on Vishrantwadi Road. The decision clears the way for dismantling the 4.5-kilometre-long bus lane, a move that has been under consideration since April.

With the approval in place, PMPML's exclusive bus lanes on the stretch will soon be removed, allowing the road space to be opened for general traffic. Civic officials and elected representatives believe the move will help ease congestion on one of the city's busiest corridors.

According to residents, Vishrantwadi Road has sufficient width to accommodate both public and private vehicles once the BRTS infrastructure is removed. Bus stops will be shifted to the left side of the road, where adequate space is available for passenger boarding and alighting.

The proposal was reviewed in detail by PMC's Road Department and the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) before receiving final approval from the Standing Committee.

Former corporator Suhas Tingre, who had strongly advocated for the removal of the BRTS lane, welcomed the decision. He stated that the existing dedicated bus corridor had become impractical due to ongoing infrastructure projects in the area, including grade separators and flyovers at Vishrantwadi and Sangamwadi junctions.

"The removal of the dedicated lanes will help reduce traffic congestion. Authorities should now expedite the relocation of bus stops and related infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition," Tingre said.

However, residents and regular commuters have urged authorities to implement the changes carefully. Many pointed to the experience on Nagar Road, where the removal of BRTS lanes was followed by delays in clearing bus stops and barricades, resulting in confusion and traffic disruptions.

Rutu Devekar, a resident, stressed the need for proper planning. "Clear lane markings, timely relocation of bus stops and adequate space for PMPML buses are essential. We do not want a repeat of the problems witnessed on Nagar Road."

Vishrantwadi Road serves as a key transport corridor for PMPML buses operating on Alandi and airport routes. Residents have cautioned that any disruption during the transition period could impact thousands of daily commuters.

The civic administration is expected to begin the removal process soon, with commuters and residents closely monitoring whether the project delivers the anticipated traffic relief.