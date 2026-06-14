Pune: PMC Plans Security Overhaul Following Bomb Threat Email - All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

In the wake of a recent bomb threat received via email, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to introduce stringent security measures at its headquarters, mirroring protocols followed at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

The civic administration has begun drafting a comprehensive security policy that will regulate public access to municipal offices. A detailed proposal is expected to be placed before the Standing Committee within the next 10 days for approval.

The move follows a high-level review meeting attended by the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Commissioners and department heads, where the existing security framework was scrutinised, and several shortcomings were identified.

An inspection conducted after the threat revealed serious flaws in the current security system. Officials found that some security personnel were operating without valid identity cards, while others were using makeshift identification tags instead of official credentials. The findings prompted the administration to initiate a complete overhaul of security arrangements.

Security checks at all entry points have already been intensified. Under the proposed regulations, every visitor will be required to register their identity, purpose of visit, department concerned and details of the official they intend to meet before being granted entry.

A digital visitor management system is being developed to maintain accurate records of all visitors. The administration also plans to make visitor passes compulsory and is considering fixed public entry hours to regulate crowd movement within the municipal premises.

Among the proposed measures is a complete ban on carrying flower bouquets while meeting officials or elected representatives. Visitors will be required to wear identification cards prominently during their stay on the premises.

All bags and belongings will undergo screening through metal detectors and scanning equipment before entry. The administration believes these measures will significantly strengthen access control and reduce security risks.

Alongside physical security, PMC is also prioritising cyber security. Steps are being taken to safeguard critical municipal data, computer systems and online citizen services from cyber threats and hacking attempts.

The Information Technology Department has been directed to implement advanced cybersecurity solutions and strengthen digital safeguards across departments.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the proposed policy is being drafted in accordance with modern security standards and will include provisions related to access control, visitor management, material screening, biometric identity verification and digital security.

Once approved by the Standing Committee, the new regulations will be implemented in phases across PMC headquarters and major civic offices.

Officials said the objective is to ensure maximum security while minimising inconvenience to citizens visiting municipal offices.