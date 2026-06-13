Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Verdict Expected Soon As Trial Reaches Final Stage In Pune | Representational Image

Pune: The trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case of a three-year-old girl, which shocked Maharashtra, has entered its final stage. With testimonies of 53 witnesses already recorded and only two witnesses remaining, a verdict is likely to be delivered within the next month.

The remaining witnesses include a cyber expert and the main investigating officer. Their testimonies are scheduled to begin on Monday (15th June). Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the case is progressing rapidly and could become one of the fastest trials in the state's history.

The case relates to the rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Pune district's Nasrapur area on May 1. Following the incident, accused Bhimrao Kamble was arrested, and the case is currently being heard in a special court.

The Pune Rural Police completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet running over 1,100 pages before the district court. The trial began on 29th May, with the victim's parents among the first witnesses to depose before the court.

So far, the court has examined 53 witnesses. The evidence presented includes medical reports, scientific evidence, DNA profiling, and the testimony of a child witness. Testimonies related to digital and technical evidence collected through the e-Saksh portal have also been recorded.

In addition, the court has heard witnesses linked to the reconstruction of the crime scene and the seizure of CCTV footage.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the court has been conducting hearings on a daily basis from 11 am to 6 pm. With only two witnesses left to testify, the trial is expected to conclude soon, paving the way for a verdict within weeks.