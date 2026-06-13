'Why Labour Laws & POSH Rules Not Being Followed': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions TCS On Employee Safety After Pune Suicide Case - WATCH

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised serious concerns about employee safety and workplace conditions at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following the recent employee suicide case in Pune. A 48-year-old, Amit Brahme, who worked at the TCS Hinjawadi office, allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Bhosari on June 2.

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Speaking on the incident, Chaturvedi said the first question should be directed at TCS and said why a company that earns significant revenue globally and employs thousands of people in India is not following basic labour laws and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) regulations.

She further alleged, "TCS earns a lot of money by selling its software in the US, by employing so many people in India, but there is no basic employee safety."

Referring to the earlier allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik office, Chaturvedi said that when a fact-finding committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) had visited the office, it found that POSH rules and regulations were not being properly followed and that there was a lack of accountability.

Furthermore, she demanded strict action against companies that do not comply with labour laws and workplace safety regulations, adding that "Maharashtra cannot become a playground where they can flout norms and continue to make money out of the misery of its employees."

Meanwhile, in the suicide case, the police have registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against three persons, including two employees of TCS. In his purported suicide note, he named a friend named Vinod Palicha, for allegedly sending defamatory emails about him to the company. The note also named female colleagues Archana and Shashwati, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him in front of other colleagues, depriving him of favourable work assignments and assigning him projects outside his area of expertise. Additionally, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an association of IT workers, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought an inquiry into the case.

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